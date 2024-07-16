WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Israeli attacks on Gaza's Turkish-Palestinian hospital
The hospital is "the only centre" for cancer patients in Gaza," Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
Türkiye slams Israeli attacks on Gaza's Turkish-Palestinian hospital
Türkiye will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice in international courts, the statement said. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
July 16, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel's recent military attacks targeting the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza.

"The photo in the Palestinian press showing a group of Israeli soldiers in front of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza is further evidence of Israel's violation of international law and international humanitarian law," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hospital is "the only centre" for cancer patients in Gaza," it added.

"The damage caused to the hospital by the Israeli forces and its use as a military base is part of Israel's systematic policy aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinian people," the ministry stressed.

Türkiye will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice in international courts, it said.

Related'Smell of blood' fills Gaza hospital after deadly Israeli strike: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us