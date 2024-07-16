July 16, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump formally named as Republican presidential nominee
Donald Trump has appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after being formally nominated as the party's presidential candidate in November's election. In his first appearance since the assasination attempt over the weekend, he showed up with his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
Trump formally named as Republican presidential nominee / Others
Explore