July 16, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza's children collect food from garbage amid the Israeli blockade
In Gaza, Israel's military assault continues. At least eleven people, including five children have been killed when Israeli forces struck a house in Nuseirat. The UN's agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, UNRWA, says attacks over the past week have been some of the bloodiest yet. It also criticized Israel over the destruction of the agency's headquarters. Hilal Uzun reports.
Gaza's children collect food from garbage amid the Israeli blockade / Others
Explore