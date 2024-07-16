July 16, 2024
Students in Bangladesh demand reforms in public sector job quota
Violent clashes between students and a pro-government student body continue in Bangladesh. It's left dozens of people injured in the country's capital Dhaka. The protesters demand an end to a special government job quota system. It's designed for family members of soldiers who fought during the nation's war for independence in 1971. Asaduzzaman Fuaad from the Bangladesh Supreme Court has more.
