July 16, 2024
Second malaria vaccine launched in Ivory Coast in new milestone
The world's second vaccine against malaria has been launched, becoming part of the Ivory Coast’s routine vaccine program. The R21 vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, and follows six months after the first malaria vaccine, developed by British drugmaker GSK, hit the market in Cameroon. Brenda Radido reports.
