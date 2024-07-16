WORLD
Dozens killed in attacks in northwest Pakistan over past 24 hours: army
The attacks coincides with a resurgence of militancy in the restive northwest border region with Afghanistan, which last month prompted the government to launch a counter-insurgency operation in the area.
Smoke rises following an explosion after suicide attackers storm an army cantonment in Bannu, Pakistan [AFP] / AFP
July 16, 2024

At least 28 people, five civilians, 10 soldiers and 13 suspected militants, have been killed in two separate attacks, which included a suicide bombing, in northwest Pakistan over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the country's army.

A group of heavily armed militants stormed the cantonment area in the Bannu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, before a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the area, killing eight soldiers.

"The attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into perimetre wall of the cantonment," the military said in a statement.

Among the dead in Monday's attack were seven army members and one paramilitary soldier.

All 10 militants were killed by security forces clearing the area.

Hours later, another group of militants stormed a health facility in the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday late night, and opened fore, killing five civilians, including women and children, a separate statement from the military said on Tuesday.

In an exchange of fire, three militants and two army troops were also killed, it added.

It was the second major militant attack reported in 24 hours in northwest Pakistan.

Islamabad accuses "Afghanistan-based" Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul rejects the allegation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
