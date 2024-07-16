July 16, 2024
Experts fear Gaza's death toll is underestimated
It's generally accepted that more than 38,700 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7. Most news providers, including TRT World, use Gaza's Ministry of Health as the official source for the number of dead and injured. But are those figures accurate? Bassam Bounenni discusses a recent report that challenges the official figures, deeming them too conservative.
