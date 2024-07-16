Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the situation in besieged Gaza amid Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The two sides discussed on Tuesday the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has reached catastrophic levels due to Tel Aviv's ongoing genocidal war.

They also discussed the worrying developments resulting from increasing hunger and diseases, especially in the north of Gaza.

Both leaders also talked about the latest ceasefire negotiations, which Israel has been stifling.

Türkiye's efforts for Palestine

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, Türkiye has been using all means to secure a ceasefire in the blockaded enclave and send humanitarian aid to besieged Palestinians there.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara's stance will not change toward Tel Aviv "as long as Israel's massacre, occupation, genocide policy in Gaza and other Palestinian territories continues."

Last week, Erdogan used the NATO platform to invoke the crisis in Gaza, urging the international community to press Israel to accept a ceasefire.

Türkiye has condemned Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave multiple times, which has dithered Ankara's — and other mediators' — efforts for a ceasefire.

Ankara has been sending humanitarian aid to blockaded Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing a dire humanitarian situation caused by Israel's war, which caused a major shortage of necessities, including water, food, electricity, and medicine.