July 17, 2024
WORLD
Immigration takes centre stage at Republican convention in US
The issue of immigration into the US has taken centre stage at the Republican National Convention. Day two, themed 'Make America Safe Again', has just wrapped up in Milwaukee, and speakers have accused the Biden administration of allowing a flood of border crossings and a spike in crime. From Milwaukee, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
