Rwanda Election | Kagame credited with Rwanda's post-genocide revival

President Paul Kagame's recent landslide election victory in Rwanda, securing 99% of the vote, has reinforced his long-standing leadership since 1994. Under his administration, Rwanda has implemented numerous economic policies, resulting in a notable 9.7% growth rate in the first quarter of 2024, driven by the robust performances in industry and services sectors, and significant improvements in agriculture. Despite these economic successes, Kagame faces criticism for allegedly stifling dissent and maintaining tight political control, with several opposition candidates barred from running. Observers highlight the need for Rwanda to balance its economic growth with ensuring political freedoms and addressing human rights concerns.