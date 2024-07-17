Crackdown On Campus: Free Speech Under Fire | My America

TRT World’s ‘My America’ takes us across the country to uncover some of the political, social and cultural stories often ignored by the mainstream media. As the war in Gaza continues and the United States sends billions in military aid to Israel, the Biden administration is preparing a new arms transfer. This episode covers the rising wave of university protests across America and the severe crackdowns that have followed. Join us as we explore these complex issues, shedding light on the intersection of free speech, politics, and human rights.