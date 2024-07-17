WORLD
Interpol arrests 300 in global crackdown on West African crime groups
The world’s biggest police organisation successfully completes an operation across five continents over three months, targeting West African syndicates carrying out online financial fraud.
A view shows the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) headquarters in Lyon, France, September 30, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 17, 2024

In a global operation targeting West African organised crime groups across five continents, police arrested 300 people, seized $3 million and blocked 720 bank accounts, Interpol said.

Operation Jackal III, which ran from 10 April to 3 July in 21 countries, aimed to fight online financial fraud and the West African syndicates behind it, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing,” said Isaac Oginni, director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre. “This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks.”

One of the targeted groups was Black Axe, one of the most prominent criminal networks in West Africa. Black Axe operates in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and is responsible for violent crimes both within Africa and globally, the agency added.

Black Axe used money mules to open bank accounts worldwide and is now under investigation in over 40 countries for related money laundering activities, the agency said. The suspects include citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria and Venezuela.

Black Axe

In Argentina, following a five-year investigation, the police cracked down on Black Axe and seized $ 1.2 million in high-quality counterfeit banknotes, arrested 72 suspects and froze approximately 100 bank accounts.

Interpol, which has 196 member countries and celebrated its centennial last year, works to help national police forces communicate with each other and track suspects and criminals in fields like counterterrorism, financial crime, child pornography, cybercrime and organized crime.

The world’s biggest — if not best-funded — police organisation has been grappling with new challenges including a growing caseload of cybercrime and child abuse, and increasing divisions among its member countries.

SOURCE:AP
