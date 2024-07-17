WORLD
Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture Says Lord Elgin’s Removal of Parthenon Marbles Was ‘Wild Destruction’
Greece has welcomed Türkiye backing its case in its dispute with the United Kingdom over the Elgin Marbles. Zeynep Boz, Head of the Combatting Illicit Trafficking Department at the Turkish Ministry of Culture, says Türkiye is not aware of any document legitimising the purchase of the sculptures to the UK during the Ottoman era. This has renewed the heated discussions and pressure on Britain to return the marbles to Athens. The latest argument made by the UK, that the Ottoman authorised the purchase, is now being debated and many wonder what the UK's new Labour-led government's stance will be on the issue. We have an exclusive interview with Zeynep Boz. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
July 17, 2024
