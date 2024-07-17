WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan summons Afghan Taliban envoy over deadly Bannu attack
Islamabad emphasises its concerns over cross-border terrorism and urges the Taliban administration in Afghanistan to take decisive action against perpetrators and prevent future attacks.
Pakistan summons Afghan Taliban envoy over deadly Bannu attack
The attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which Pakistan's military said operates out of neighbouring Afghanistan. / Photo: AFP
July 17, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Taliban's deputy head of mission and urged the latter's administration to take action against Afghanistan-based militant groups that Islamabad says attacked a military base this week.

Militants attacked the base in Bannu in northwestern Pakistan, ramming a vehicle loaded with explosives into the perimeter wall and killing eight Pakistani security force members.

The attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which Pakistan's military said operates out of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Islamabad says it has consistently taken up the issue of rising cross-border attacks with the Taliban administration, raising tensions between the neighbours whose security forces have clashed at the border in recent years.

The Taliban, whose spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously denied allowing the use of Afghan territory by militants.

RelatedSuicide bomber attacks military facility in northwestern Pakistan

Call for action

"Pakistan reiterated its serious concerns over the presence of terror outfits inside Afghanistan that continue to threaten Pakistan's security," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

It urged Taliban authorities to "fully investigate and take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the Bannu attack and to prevent the recurrence of such attacks."

Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based operations inside Afghanistan to target militant groups, which the Taliban says included airstrikes in March.

RelatedAfghanistan warns Pakistan of 'consequences' for any cross-border incursion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us