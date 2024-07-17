Rwanda: Africa's Silicon Valley - Tech Innovations Transforming a Nation

Join us as we dive into the heart of Africa's Silicon Valley, Kigali- Rwanda, on this episode of NexTech. Meet the local companies leading the charge in various tech sectors. From Quest Show, an animation studio revolutionizing African storytelling, to AC Mobility, driving the shift towards a cashless economy in public transport. Witness the incredible work of Zipline, the world’s largest autonomous delivery system, providing essential medical supplies to remote areas with cutting-edge drone technology.