King Charles outlines new UK government's plans

As a new parliamentary session opens in Britain, the newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer says national renewal won’t be a quote 'a quick fix.' After 14 years of austerity measures, the people is desperate for change. From plans to stabilize the economy, to a bold global vision, the ceremonial King’s Speech showcased the Labour government's priorities. Shadia Edwards-Dashti picks up the story.