A rare Stegosaurus skeleton sells for a record $44.6M

A rare dinosaur skeleton has been sold for a record 44-point-6 million dollars by Sotheby's in New York. And while this is not the first time a Dinosaur has been offered in a private sale, it remains a controversial transaction that has some scientists concerned about losing a research opportunity. Our New York Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more on the story.