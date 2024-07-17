WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden tests positive for Covid-19, halts campaign trail
US president "will be returning to Delaware" from Las Vegas, where he will self-isolate, according to the White House.
Biden tests positive for Covid-19, halts campaign trail
US President Joe Biden gets onboard Air Force One. (D-NV) / Photo: AFP
July 17, 2024

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Wednesday the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organisation, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

Biden "will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

RelatedBiden signals he may quit presidential race if 'medical condition' emerges

"Regular updates on President’s health"

"The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

Biden’s personal doctor said that the president came down with a runny nose and a "non-productive cough" on Wednesday afternoon.

"He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the physician said in a statement shared by the White House.

Biden’s symptoms "remain mild," with a normal temperature and respiratory rate and a 97% pulse oximetry reading.

“The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid,” the doctor stated. “He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us