July 18, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
White House: Biden experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms
US President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19 another twist in a roller-coaster of a presidential campaign. The White House says Biden's symptoms are mild, and that he'll spend some time at his home in Delaware, as he continues his presidential duties. But as Andy Roesgen reports, the diagnosis comes at a perilous time for Biden's campaign.
White House: Biden experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms / Others
Explore