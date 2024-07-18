Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has dismantled the so-called intelligence cell of the terrorist organisation PKK.

As a result of intensive efforts by MIT, the so-called intelligence structure of the PKK was revealed. It was determined that Sadik Topaloglu, codenamed Halil, and Mehmet Savas worked within this structure.

In a joint operation conducted by MIT and the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, the two senior terrorists, who were found to be operating in Istanbul and serving within the PKK's intelligence structure, were apprehended.

MIT tracked step by step

After identifying Sadik Topaloglu within the organisation's intelligence structure, MIT monitored him closely.

It was discovered that Topaloglu had crossed into Iraq's Kandil illegally to receive intelligence training, during which he met with Cemil Bayik, one of the ringleaders of the terrorist organisation.

Following his assignment in Türkiye, it was revealed that Sadik Topaloglu gathered intelligence for the terrorist organisation under the guise of journalism.

Additionally, MIT found that together with Mehmet Savas, they carried out financial activities for the organisation and supplied materials to PKK members in Syria through front companies.

Topaloglu and Savas were arrested on charges of being members of a terrorist organisation and sent to prison.