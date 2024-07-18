July 18, 2024
JD Vance gives first major speech as Trump's running mate
JD Vance, the man Donald Trump has chosen as his running mate has given the keynote speech on day three of the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. In a wide ranging address, the former marine attacked the Biden administration for its domestic and foreign policies, and pledged a return to an 'America First' agenda. From Milwaukee, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
