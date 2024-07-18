WORLD
1 MIN READ
Eight members of a family killed by Israel in Gaza City
Israel killed around 60 Palestinians in Gaza City in a week-long ground invasion that ended on July 12. Mohammad El Helo tells TRT World how he lost eight family members, including his mother, in an Israeli strike. His father, Ammar El Helo, also sustained serious injuries that required surgery — a major challenge due to Gaza’s devastated health system.
Eight members of a family killed by Israel in Gaza City / Others
July 18, 2024
