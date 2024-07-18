Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed any attempts to cut deals with Moscow behind Kiev's back, after Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Addressing European counterparts at a summit in Britain's grandiose Blenheim Palace on Thursday, the Ukrainian leader called for "unity" in support of Kiev as it fights Russia.

"For us it's very important to maintain unity in Europe because always this unity leads to strong decisions," Zelenskyy said at the palace summit near Oxford, in central England.

The call for a unified voice from Europe came after Orban — who was also attending the UK meeting — upset his EU counterparts and Ukraine by meeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Orban visited Moscow on July 5 as part of what he described as a "peace mission" over the war in Ukraine that also involved visits to Kiev, Beijing and former US president Donald Trump.

"If someone wants to make some trips to the capital of war to talk and perhaps promise something against our common interests or at the expense of Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person?" Zelenskyy said.

"The EU and NATO can also address all their issues without this one individual."

As he arrived at Blenheim, Orban told reporters in English when asked about his message to Ukraine: "We are with you."

But he added: "It is impossible to find a solution in the battlefield."

'Tough period' for Ukraine

The European Political Community gathering comes at what Zelenskyy described as a "tough period" for Ukraine in its war against the Kremlin's forces.

Ukraine and its backers in Europe are nervously eyeing Trump's bid to replace US President Joe Biden at elections in November, out of fears the former reality TV star could pull the plug on Washington's support for Kiev.

Beyond the summit, Zelenskyy said he would hold separate talks with Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and meet King Charles III.

"We will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex, discuss future defence cooperation, and expand our defence capabilities," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the UK has been one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine. This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror."