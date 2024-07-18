For months now, Israel has been bombing schools and school buildings with impunity during its war on Gaza. In the space of eight days this month, occupation forces attacked five separate schools, killing dozens of people sheltering inside.

This constitutes a deliberate attempt by Israel to destroy not only Gaza's centres of learning, but also future generations which include prospective students, entrepreneurs and intellectuals.

Here's why Israel finds Gaza's education system so threatening, and more about its destructive efforts.

Thriving students

Despite decades of Israeli violence in occupied Palestinian territories, Palestine boasts one of the highest literacy rates in the world - 97.7 percent in 2023.

This is a remarkable achievement given that since 1948, Palestinians have endured displacement, occupation of their territories and the proliferation of Israeli settlements which are illegal under international law.

Education is highly important to Palestinians, many of whom are displaced. In the context of bombardments, displacement and adversity, education has long served as a source of hope and opportunity, giving Palestinians a path to make valuable contributions to society and increase their station in life.

Despite living under occupation, Palestine has produced world-renowned intellectuals such as technology entrepreneur and social activist Abeer Abu Ghaith and Lila Abu-Lughod, who have made significant contributions in fields such as ethnographic research, anthropology and leveraging tech for employment generation in fragile regions.

This rich tradition also includes former figures such as educator and writer Refaat Alareer, who was killed by Israeli air strikes in December 2023. Alareer was the co-editor of publications such as "Gaza Unsilenced" and "Gaza Writes Back," which highlight the resilience of Palestinians in the face of Israeli oppression.

For Israel, this entails a more resilient, educated and well informed Palestinian population which can further the cause of Palestinian statehood and scuttle Israel's narrative of being a victim of terrorism instead of a state sponsor.

A prosperous Palestine with social advancement which preserves Palestinian identity also threatens Israel. This was stated by Palestinian scholar Rami Khouri, who considered the third Palestinian generation to go into action against Israel's narrative. Israel also wants Gaza to be solely dependent on it for survival and that can only be ensured if the population is left uneducated, unaware and lacking civic sense.

This is why Palestine's solid educational foundations are being systematically eroded as Israel bombards schools with impunity.

This constitutes educational apartheid or "scholasticide," a term coined by Palestinian professor Dr. Karma Nabulsi to describe the systematic destruction of Palestinian education by Israel.

Deliberate targets

The damage to future Palestinian generations is significant.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has attacked more than 400 schools, killed 6,000 students and destroyed 88 percent of school buildings in Gaza. This includes the UN-run Abu Oraiban school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, which was sheltering several displaced Palestinians fleeing the war.

Higher education establishments such as Israa University which was the last remaining university in Gaza have also been demolished. These attacks are taking place despite the fact that attacking civilian targets constitutes a war crime in all armed conflicts.

While it is evident that Israel does not respect international law as exemplified in its repudiation of the International Court of Justice ruling in January 2024, which ordered Israel to withdraw from the enclave and abide by the Genocide Convention in Gaza, the Netanyahu government claims it is attacking terrorist strongholds which are hiding in schools.

This is an absurd narrative which lacks any credibility, as the massive civilian casualties in the absence of any credible evidence of schools or any UNRWA facility sheltering "terrorists" clearly shows that Israel is adamant that Palestinian children, those sheltering from bombardment and school instructors/teachers, need to be destroyed.

Eliminating generations

The massive casualty toll and sustained attacks on schools show that these attacks by the genocidal regime are a deliberate operational strategy. It shows that Israel wants to destroy any foundation of a future Palestinian state.

This is true as a strong primary/secondary educational sector is the key to a prosperous future for any state which also applies to Gaza and the occupied West Bank. A thriving sector producing intellectuals who could become prospective future leaders who defy the occupation, analyze complex societal problems such as unemployment and inflation and call out Israel internationally for its relentless genocide, is an existential threat to Israel.

This mindset is reflected in the fact that members of the Netanyahu government previously hinted at Palestinian elimination with Israeli officials denying the existence of Palestinians and making references to how their population should be eliminated. This includes comments made by Finance Minister and settlement advocate Bezalel Smotrich and Interior Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir who are both members of the Netanyahu cabinet.

By attacking schools, the Israeli occupation regime is preventing future enrollment for prospective as well as current students who have witnessed their educational institutions decimated. There is little hope for 620,000 children in Gaza who are currently out of school as they are deprived of the requisite facilities needed to excel in their classrooms and possibly become future leaders of a Palestinian state.

Israel's actions are ensuring that Palestinian children and future generations will be subjected to educational apartheid, where damaged facilities could take decades to rebuild. All this takes place as Israel's own schools remain unscathed.

Bombing schools in an occupied territory where civilians, particularly children, are being massacred warrants a stern response from the international community as such actions constitute war crimes. Countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom which point at investing in education in developing countries should not turn a blind eye to the decimation of Gaza's schools.

Failing to speak up allows for brazen violations of the Geneva Convention that robs future Palestinian generations of basic education, posing a threat to Palestine's future and its ability to produce entrepreneurs, change makers and leaders.

This is educational apartheid.