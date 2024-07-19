BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global chip stocks fall sharply amid deepening chip war
It's been a turbulent week in markets,, with a tech sell-off sparked by deepening Sino-US trade tensions, disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome casting a shadow over the global mood. Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street declines as investors continued to rotate out of tech stocks. Bucking the trend were Japanese chip-related stocks, with semiconductor suppliers rising,, and Chinese chip stocks rebounding from Thursday's losses. Meanwhile, Japan's inflation came in at 2-point-8-percent for June--unchanged from the previous month, while core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, accelerated to 2-point-6-percent, from 2.5%. However, the core inflation reading was lower than the 2-point-7-percent expected by economists.
Chip wars / Others
July 19, 2024
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us