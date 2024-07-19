WORLD
Bangladesh imposes curfew amid rising protest death toll
Government  has declared curfew in Bangladesh as student protests over job quotas escalate, imposing restrictions on internet.
Anti-quota protesters clash with police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 18, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
July 19, 2024

Bangladesh's government has imposed a curfew and deployed military as the death toll amid ongoing violent student protests climbed to 75.

The AFP news agency says the death toll has reached 105 as of late Friday, collecting data on victims from hospitals around the country.

The curfew will be imposed from midnight Friday and the military has been ordered to control the situation.

Earlier, during the day, at least 30 people were killed as anti-government demonstrations raged in the South Asian nation, taking the toll to 75 in the past three days, police sources told Anadolu in Dhaka.

The situation remains volatile in the country as the government has imposed a communications blackout with no mobile or broadband internet.

Most of the deaths were reported in Dhaka, police sources told Anadolu correspondent in the capital, the centre of protests against reservations in public jobs.

RelatedBangladesh students storm jail, free inmates amid violent unrest

Public jobs demonstrations

More than 2,000 people have been injured during the clashes across the country.

The South Asian nation has seen protests against the 56 percent quota system in public jobs surge this week, with the government closing educational institutions across Bangladesh.

Students have, however, refused to leave the college and university campuses.

Some 30 percent of the 56 percent quota in public jobs have been reserved for sons and grandsons of those who participated in Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971.​​​​​​​

The government is expected to file an appeal on Sunday with the Supreme Court to reduce the quota to 20 percent.

RelatedBangladesh faces destruction and internet blackout amid student protests
SOURCE:AA
