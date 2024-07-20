WORLD
UN urges restraint after 75 killed in Bangladesh protests
UN Human Rights Chief Volkan Turk calls for accountability and dialogue following government's imposition of nationwide curfew.
More than 2,000 people have been injured as protests escalate across the country. / Photo: Reuters 
July 20, 2024

The UN human rights chief has urged accountability and dialogue after reports of deadly violence in Bangladesh.

"All sides must exercise restraint and security forces must ensure that the use of force is in line with international human rights law," said Volkan Turk on Friday.

Bangladesh imposed a curfew across the nation and deployed the military as the death toll from violent student protests climbed to 75.

At least 30 victims were killed on Friday as anti-government demonstrations raged in the South Asian nation, police sources in Dhaka said.

"Engaging the young population is the best and only way forward," Turk added.

More than 2,000 people have been injured in the fighting across the country.

Bangladesh has seen protests surge this week against a 56 percent quota system in public jobs, with the government closing educational institutions.

Students have, however, refused to leave college and university campuses.

Thirty percent of the 56 percent quota in public jobs has been reserved for the sons and grandsons of those who participated in Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971.​​​​​​​

The government is expected to file an appeal on Sunday with the Supreme Court to reduce the quota to 20 percent.

