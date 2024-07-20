WORLD
‘Stop funding genocide’: activists storm Citibank headquarters in NYC
“Israel bombs, Citibank pays!” Anti-war and climate activists block the headquarters of Citibank, the 4th largest US bank, to demand an immediate suspension of all fossil fuel investment and an end to its operations in Israel. “Citi has supported Israel’s war machine by financing a $500 million bond to Israel and billions of dollars in bonds to war profiteers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon,” Advocacy group MPower Change says, adding that Citibank is the largest and oldest US bank in “apartheid Israel”. Since April, the NYPD says it has arrested around 200 protesters in front of the financial institution, which is the largest investor of new fossil fuel projects according to NGOs. The protest was part of the “Summer of Heat on Wall Street”, a series of civil disobedience actions organised in NYC to force banking firms to invest in renewable energy instead of contributing to the climate crisis.
July 20, 2024
