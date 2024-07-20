TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to negotiate, achieve lasting peace in Cyprus — Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan in capital Lefkosa to attend ceremonies marking 50th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation.
Türkiye ready to negotiate, achieve lasting peace in Cyprus — Erdogan
Erdogan commemorated the Turkish soldiers who "left these lands as their homeland," and extended his gratitude to veterans who fought in the operation. / Photo: AA
July 20, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to attend events marking the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, known as Peace and Freedom Day.

"Türkiye is ready to negotiate, discuss, achieve lasting peace, solution in Cyprus", said President Erdogan on Saturday.

Ignoring the realities on the island of Cyprus will lead 'nowhere', Turkish President Erdogan said, adding: "We believe that a federal solution is not possible in Cyprus."

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the TRNC, noting, "We continue to support the TRNC, which was formed with the blood of our martyrs, towards becoming a strong, prosperous, and respected state.”

He also expressed hope for the future, saying: "I hope we will see the day when the leaders of the island’s guarantor countries will visit both states together.”

Commemorating Turkish soldiers

Erdogan was welcomed by Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar at Ercan Airport in the capital Lefkosa. Following a welcoming ceremony, Erdogan laid a wreath at the Ataturk Monument in the city and signed the site's special book.

"We are experiencing the rightful pride of reaching the 50th anniversary of the July 20 Peace Operation, which our heroic Armed Forces carried out shoulder to shoulder with the Turkish Cypriot people.

"The Turkish nation once again showed to the world its unwavering commitment to its independence and future through this operation. The Turkish Cypriot people continue their struggle for independence, crowned with victory, with the steadfast support of the Motherland Türkiye, and they look towards the future with hope and confidence," Erdogan wrote in the book.

He also commemorated the Turkish soldiers who "left these lands as their homeland," and extended his gratitude to veterans who fought in the operation.

Decades-long dispute

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s caused Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their own safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us