Why do mobile phones stolen in London end up in the same Chinese city?
A mobile phone gets stolen every six minutes in London, according to the latest data released by the Metropolitan Police. Many victims of phone theft in the UK have tracked their devices down to China — even to the very same city: Shenzhen. Known as China's "Silicon Valley," Shenzhen hosts one of the world's largest electronics markets, where thousands of second-hand mobile phones and electronics are laid out for sale. Thieves snatching phones from the UK's streets smuggle these devices to the other end of the world to be sold in this Chinese market. #Shenzhen #London
July 20, 2024
