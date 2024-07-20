July 20, 2024
July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Türkiye's Cyprus Peace Operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony in Lefkosa, the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. His first stop was the Ataturk monument where he laid a wreath before signing the book of honour, and then on to the official parade. The TRNC and Turkish presidents were presented with flags, followed by speeches from both leaders.
