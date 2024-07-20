July 20, 2024
Under Israeli detention: Palestinian man recounts brutal torture
“My bones were showing here because of the extremely tight handcuffs” A Palestinian man who was detained by the Israeli army recounts the beatings, suffocation, and aggressive interrogations he was subjected to at the hands of Israeli forces. He describes witnessing deaths and severe injuries among the detainees, including sustaining permanent damage to his own leg.
