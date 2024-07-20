WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes target Yemen's Hudaida port: Houthis
At least two people killed and 80 others wounded, most of them with severe burns, from the Israeli strikes that hit oil facilities in the Yemeni port city of Hudaida, the Health Ministry reports.
Israeli air strikes target Yemen's Hudaida port: Houthis
The strikes against oil facilities in the port caused fatalities, Al Masirah TV added, citing the Health Ministry. / Photo: AFP
July 20, 2024

Israeli air strikes have targeted the Red Sea port of Hudaida in Yemen, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi group, reported.

The strikes, which triggered a massive blaze in the port area on Saturday, killed "two people and wounded 80 others, most of them with severe burns,” the Houthi-affiliated Health Ministry said, according to the group’s SABA news agency.

In a statement on social media, top Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam reported the "brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen."

He said the attack targeted "fuel storage facilities and a power plant" in Hudaida "to pressure Yemen to stop supporting" Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks against Israel and Western targets, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel confirmed its "fighter jets struck military targets" in Yemen on Saturday.

The Axios news outlet cited US and Israeli officials as saying that Israel carried out the strikes in retaliation for a Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv a day before.

On Friday, a long-range drone hit the centre of Tel Aviv in an attack claimed by the Houthi group, which killed one man and wounded four others, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

RelatedWhy did the Houthis open a new front in Red Sea amid Israeli war on Gaza?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us