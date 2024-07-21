July 21, 2024
The Supreme Court in Bangladesh scales back the controversial job quota system after days of riots
System sparked nation-wide protests led by students in which deadly clashes between police and demonstrators have killed more than 130 people. Students are now calling for justice for those killed in the deadly unrest. They also want the student wing of the country's ruling party, The Awami League to be disarmed and disbanded.
Mahmudur Rahman X Istanbul / Others
