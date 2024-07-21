TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Israeli minister for hiding crimes against Palestinians
The members of the Netanyahu government, who have killed nearly forty thousand Palestinians in Gaza and are now trying to start a regional war in order to stay in power, Turkish foreign ministry says.
Türkiye slams Israeli minister for hiding crimes against Palestinians
Turkish foreign ministry reaffirms its commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights. / Photo: AA
July 21, 2024

The Turkish foreign ministry has issued a sharp rebuke to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, for attempting to hide Israel's crimes against the Palestinians behind "a series of lies, slander and disrespect."

The ministry criticises "Israel's dirty propaganda targeting Türkiye and President Erdogan," adding that such "psychological operation attempts will not bear fruit."

"The members of the Netanyahu government, who have killed nearly forty thousand Palestinians in Gaza and are now trying to start a regional war in order to stay in power, will be tried in international courts and held accountable for their crimes," the statement added.

Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights, stating, "Türkiye will continue to speak the truth and defend the right of the Palestinian people to live in justice and peace."

RelatedIsraelis demand swap deal, early elections amid Netanyahu's Gaza invasion

Katz had posted a slanderous and insulting post on social media targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us