Bulgaria expresses gratitude to Türkiye for firefighting assistance
"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with its friends in difficult times," says Turkish president.
"We are showing how good friends and neighbours should work together," the Bulgarian Prime Minister Glavchev told the Turkish teams at the programme in the village of Voden, near Plovdiv, Bulgaria. / Photo: AA
July 21, 2024

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has thanked Türkiye for its support in bringing fires in his country under control.

"My sincere gratitude to President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan for the timely support of the Republic of Türkiye and the courageous Turkish firemen in the fight against the devastating fires in Bulgaria," Radev wrote on X on Saturday.

Responding to Radev’s post, Erdogan said on Sunday: "Fighting forest fires is a humanitarian responsibility for all of us. Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with its friends in difficult times."

A fire erupted July 13 in the Svilengrad region of Bulgaria – 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) from the border with Türkiye. The blaze spread to Mladinovo and Mihalic in the south in the following two days, burning tens of thousands of hectares of forest and agricultural land. Türkiye aided its neighbour with the firefighting efforts.

Bulgarian fire brigade and civil defence officials reported more than 200 fires across the country in recent days.

