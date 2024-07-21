April: Biden agrees to debate Trump in a Howard Stern interview, despite allies' concerns.

May 15: Biden's team arranges two debates with CNN, first set for June 27.

June 4-27: Biden's extensive travel schedule leaves him exhausted.

June 21: Biden heads to Camp David for intensive debate preparation.

June 27: Biden performs poorly in the debate against Trump, appearing tired and incoherent.

June 27: Biden's team reveals he has a cold during the debate.

June 28: Immediate fallout as media and allies express concerns over Biden's performance.

July 2: Calls for Biden to step down intensify; Rep. Lloyd Doggett breaks ranks.

July 2: Jim Clyburn suggests Kamala Harris and a potential "mini-primary."

July 5: Biden's interview with Stephanopoulos fails to quell dissent.

July 9-12: NATO summit gaffes; Biden confuses names of key leaders.

July 13: Trump is shot during a rally, galvanising Republican support.

Mid-July: Biden contracts COVID-19, isolating and contemplating the campaign's future.

July 21: Biden ends reelection campaign following strategic missteps and health concerns.