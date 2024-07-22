Markets react to US President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race

Investors around the world are reacting to US president Joe Biden's withdrawal from his re-election campaign. Asian markets opened lower on Monday, while the dollar eased,, as Biden cleared the way for another Democrat to challenge Donald Trump. Biden's announcement follows increasing pressure from senior figures within his own party - following his disastrous performance in the presidential debate in Atlanta last month. He's endorsed his Vice-President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination