July 22, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How does Europe's far-right politics affect Gaza?
Israel’s offensive on Gaza has been an opportunity for Europe’s far-right to show its solidarity with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. So just how far will Europe’s far-right go in supporting Israel? Guest: Brendan Ciaran Browne Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin Denijal Jegic Assistant Professor of Communication at the Lebanese American University Yousef Alhelou Palestinian Journalist
How does Europe's right-wing politics affect Gaza? / TRT World
