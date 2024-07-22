July 22, 2024
Israel pounds eastern Khan Younis, killing 57 Palestinians
Over nine months of Israeli attacks has left Gaza in ruins, buckling under the pressure of a rising death toll and a blockade that's left them without supplies, food, or a way out. Israel has focused its latest operation on Khan Younis where tens of thousands had previously been taking shelter. But as many Palestinians know very well, nowhere in Gaza is safe. Obaida Hitto has more.
