Israel's labeling UNRWA as terrorist organisation is unacceptable — Türkiye
Turkish foreign ministry says that Israel seeks to deprive Palestine refugees of their most basic rights by discrediting UNRWA.
UNRWA employees and Palestinians inspect a damaged school after Israeli fighter jets hit United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school, killing and injuring many in Nuseirat Refugee Camp of Deir al Balah, Gaza on July 15, 2024. / Photo: AA
July 23, 2024

The Israeli Parliament's efforts to designate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as a terrorist organisation is a new phase in Israel's attacks to destroy the Palestinian people and the Palestinian identity, Turkish foreign ministry has said.

“Established by the UN General Assembly in 1949, UNRWA provides vital services to millions of Palestine refugees and symbolises the right of Palestinians to return to their own land,” the ministry said.

“By discrediting UNRWA, Israel seeks to deprive Palestine refugees of their most basic rights.”

On Monday, the Israeli parliament gave preliminary approval to a bill that declares the main United Nations relief organisation for Palestinians a terrorist organisation and proposes to sever relations with the body.

The vote against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for UNRWA is the latest step in a Israeli push against the agency,

“It is unacceptable that Israel, which has targeted civilians sheltering in UNRWA schools in Gaza and killed nearly 200 UN staff in the last nine months, is trying to label UNRWA as a terrorist organisation,” Turkish foreign ministry said.

“Türkiye will continue to strongly support UNRWA. We call on the international community to raise its voice against the attacks on UNRWA and to support the Agency.”

Displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis fleeing Israeli attacks

Thousands of families in Khan Younis are fleeing Israeli airstrikes and military attacks, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Monday.

"Families in Khan Younis have yet again received evacuation orders from Israeli authorities," UNRWA stated. "The cycle of fear and displacement has gone on too long. Everyone is exhausted," it noted.

Additionally, the Palestine Red Crescent announced that its Maan and Bani Suhaila clinics are out of service due to their locations in the evacuated eastern areas of Khan Younis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
