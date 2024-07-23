July 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel pounds eastern Khan Younis, several Palestinians killed
In Gaza, thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes due to ongoing Israeli bombardments. Strikes on Khan Younis and other areas have killed at least 73 people. The World Health Organization warns of a high polio risk, but vaccines are not allowed into Gaza. In Jabalia camp, a family home was targeted, killing four. Bassam Bounenni reports on Gaza's escalating crisis.
Gaza Evacuations Intensify / Others
