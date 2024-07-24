TÜRKİYE
Türkiye monitors all steps of Greece, intervenes if necessary — Erdogan
Türkiye will continue protecting Turkish minority in Western Thrace, President Erdogan says.
"We aim to improve our friendship with all countries and increase the number of our friends," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2024

Türkiye monitors all steps of Greece and intervenes in case of need, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue protecting the Turkish minority in Western Thrace.

"We aim to improve our friendship with all countries and increase the number of our friends," he added.

Regarding Moody's upgrade of Türkiye's rating on Friday, Erdogan said it was an 11-year belated step as Türkiye has much higher economic capacity.

Moody's announced on Friday it upgraded Türkiye's long-term foreign- and domestic-currency issuer and foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings to B1 from B3.

The global rating agency said the outlook remains positive.

Increasing well-being

"As the cost of the earthquake, which has reached $104 billion, decreases and as our policies yield results, we will make any additional resources available primarily to retirees and our people," Erdogan said.

"Our goal is to permanently increase the well-being of our people without putting our economy into a vicious cycle that fuels inflation," Erdogan added.

On February 6, 2023, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

A total of 53,537 people were killed and more than 107,000 others were injured.

Over 14 million people in Türkiye were affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
