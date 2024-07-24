Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart that his government did not believe Russia was ready for "good faith" negotiations to end the war, his ministry has said.

Kuleba's statement to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came on Wednesday as he visited China for talks starting Tuesday with an ally of Russia's.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war, insisting that the only way to end it is by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

It says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations, though it is a key political and economic partner of Russia, with NATO members branding Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Kuleba told Wang that Kiev was prepared to negotiate with Russian representatives when Moscow is willing to hold talks "in good faith".

"Dmytro Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's consistent position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but stressed that currently there is no such readiness on the Russian side, " the ministry said on Wednesday.

It cited Kuleba as saying: "I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China's strategic interests, and China's role as a global force for peace is important".

First senior official visit

Kuleba is the first senior Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

His trip is scheduled to last until Friday.

China's Foreign Ministry had said Kuleba and Wang held talks in the city of Guangzhou, with spokeswoman Mao Ning telling journalists they "exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis".

"Although the conditions and timing are not yet mature, we support all efforts that contribute to peace and are willing to continue to play a constructive role for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks," she said.

"China has always been firmly committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis," she added.

China has sought to paint itself as a mediator in the war, sending envoy Li Hui to Europe on multiple visits, and releasing a paper calling for a "political settlement" to the conflict.

However, Western countries said the plan, if applied, would allow Russia to retain much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

Beijing has denied claims it is supporting Russia's war effort, insisting last week that its position was "open and above board" and accusing the West of fuelling the conflict through arms shipments to Kiev.

China did not attend a peace summit in Switzerland last month in protest against Russia not being invited.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called during that summit for Beijing to engage seriously with developing peace proposals.