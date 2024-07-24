TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel neutralises PKK/KCK ringleader, and two others in Iraq
Omer Firat, codenamed Tolhildan, is neutralised alongside Iranian nationals Irfan Zendi and Hidayet Resuli.
Turkish intel neutralises PKK/KCK ringleader, and two others in Iraq
Zendi (L), Resuli (M), and Firat (R) were spotted in Sulaymaniyah. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called "Sulaymaniyah official" in an operation in neighbouring northern Iraq.

Omer Firat, codenamed Tolhildan, was neutralised by an air operation carried out by MIT, security sources reported on Wednesday.

Intelligence determined that Firat was in Sulaymaniyah along with Iranian nationals Irfan Zendi, codenamed "Raman Renas", and Hidayet Resuli, codenamed "Cengaver Mikayil".

Security sources stated that as a result of operations by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, PKK/KCK members had retreated to Sulaymaniyah, which the terror group considered a safe zone.

The countryside of Sulaymaniyah can no longer be considered a safe zone for the terrorist group, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on X that their security forces neutralised three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield operation zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us