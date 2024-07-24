Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called "Sulaymaniyah official" in an operation in neighbouring northern Iraq.

Omer Firat, codenamed Tolhildan, was neutralised by an air operation carried out by MIT, security sources reported on Wednesday.

Intelligence determined that Firat was in Sulaymaniyah along with Iranian nationals Irfan Zendi, codenamed "Raman Renas", and Hidayet Resuli, codenamed "Cengaver Mikayil".

Security sources stated that as a result of operations by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, PKK/KCK members had retreated to Sulaymaniyah, which the terror group considered a safe zone.

The countryside of Sulaymaniyah can no longer be considered a safe zone for the terrorist group, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on X that their security forces neutralised three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield operation zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.