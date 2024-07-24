A Testimony of the Nakba: The endless yearning for home

Abdul Majeed Fadl al Ali was only 12 years old when Israel forced his family out of their hometown of Kuwaykat, Akka, in 1948. The 89-year-old man spent the rest of his life in the Burj El Barajneh refugee camp in Lebanon, with a rock being the only memory he has left of his occupied lands. For him, it is the most precious legacy he will leave to his family.