TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye opens earthquake monitoring station in Azerbaijan
The station is the newest step in the "deep-rooted and strong cooperation" between the countries.
Türkiye opens earthquake monitoring station in Azerbaijan
A depth of 100 metres was dug for the station, with two high-sensitivity earthquake sensors placed in the well. / Photo: AA Archive
July 24, 2024

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has opened its first earthquake monitoring station abroad in Azerbaijan.

"Our first 'Derinkuyu' earthquake monitoring station abroad started operating in Shusha city of friendly and brotherly country Azerbaijan," AFAD said on X on Wednesday.

It added that the station is the newest step in the "deep-rooted and strong cooperation" between the countries.

Earthquakes occurring in every part of the world can be monitored at the station, which was completed in cooperation with AFAD and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

A depth of 100 metres was dug for the station, with two high-sensitivity earthquake sensors placed in the well, which was protected with steel pipes.

The sensors record both ground speed and ground acceleration and can even record high-precision micro vibrations free from surface noise.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us