July 25, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Paris Olympics: Why are French athletes banned from wearing the hijab?
The separation of religion and state is at the heart of French democracy. But with the Paris Olympics just around the corner, is France applying those principles equally to all its people? Guests: Nacira Guenif-Souilamas Professor of Sociology at University Paris 8 Rayan Freschi Researcher at CAGE International
Paris Olympics: Why are French athletes banned from wearing the hijab? / TRT World
Explore