Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the US Congress – filled with lies and twisted facts – has faced widespread criticism, including from the Israeli opposition.

As he defended his genocidal war on Gaza, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Netanyahu’s speech was "the worst" address from a foreign representative in the country’s history.

"Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said on X.

Netanyahu also disparaged the thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators who were protesting his policies and presence at the Capitol.

More than the contents of his speech, however, it was the conduct of the House representatives that seemed “disgusting” to many observers. They applauded the Israeli prime minister, laughed at his ‘jokes’, and gave him a standing ovation.

However, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clarified that many House members did not show up that day. “Just so we’re clear, Netanyahu has lost so many people that he is addressing just a fraction of Congress,” she said on X.

“When this happens, they fill the seats with non-members, like what they do at award ceremonies, in order to project the appearance of full attendance and support.”

This was confirmed by the Anadolu news agency, which looked into public records and videos to conclude that “a historic number of House representatives and senators skipped Netanyahu's speech.” Some boycotted the event to protest his government and policies, while others cited conflicting schedules.

Anadolu stated that at least 96 representatives were absent from the event, “nearly double the number of Democrats who boycotted [Netanyahu’s] 2015 address… The sweeping volume of holdouts stands in stark contrast to the dozens of standing ovations Netanyahu received from many of the lawmakers present Wednesday,” the report says.

There was at least one representative who showed up to make a statement. The only Palestinian in the room, Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tliab, held up a statement that read ‘War Criminal’ and ‘Guilty of Genocide.’

"Gaza has been decimated by the Israeli military using weapons provided by the United States. Over 39,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more are being killed every day. Most homes, most infrastructure, were destroyed. And yet, what do we do? We welcome Netanyahu, the person responsible for this, to address Congress with open arms," Representative Summer Lee, one of the dozens who boycotted, said on the House floor.

“This hypocrisy is not lost on the world," she added.

Some of the members who did not attend included Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar.

Speaking to Anadolu, one protestor said that it's "wild" Netanyahu visiting Congress, saying "he's committing genocide right now."

"I think it is even more insane that our Congress welcomed him and allowed him to set foot in this country, and that's why we're here, because you can't murder an entire people and then come and present speeches as if you're a good child," Manns added.