US, UK, South Korea accuse North Korea of stealing military secrets
US, UK, and South Korea issued a joint warning about North Korean hackers' cyber espionage campaign, targeting defence companies worldwide to acquire sensitive military technology for nuke developments.
Hackers, dubbed as APT45, have been conducting a global cyberattack on defense manufacturers to steal critical military information. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 25, 2024

North Korean hackers have conducted a global cyber espionage campaign to try to steal classified military secrets to support Pyongyang's banned nuclear weapons programme, the United States, Britain and South Korea said in a joint advisory.

The hackers, dubbed Anadriel or APT45 by cybersecurity researchers, have targeted or breached computer systems at a broad variety of defence or engineering firms, including manufacturers of tanks, submarines, naval vessels, fighter aircraft, and missile and radar systems, the advisory said on Thursday.

"The authoring agencies believe the group and the cyber techniques remain an ongoing threat to various industry sectors worldwide, including but not limited to entities in their respective countries, as well as in Japan and India," the advisory said.

It was co-authored by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US National Security Agency (NSA) and cyber agencies, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).

"The global cyber espionage operation that we have exposed today shows the lengths that DPRK state-sponsored actors are willing to go to pursue their military and nuclear programmes," said Paul Chichester at the NCSC, a part of Britain's GCHQ spy agency.

Hacking attempts

Internationally isolated North Korea, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has a long history of using covert hacking teams to steal sensitive military information.

In August last year, Reuters exclusively reported that one elite group of North Korean hackers had successfully breached systems at NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a rocket design bureau based in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Moscow.

As was the case with that hack, APT45 — a part of North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau intelligence agency — used common phishing techniques and computer exploits to trick officials at the firms they were targeting into giving away access to their internal computer systems, advisory said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
